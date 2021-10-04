Animal Rescue League opens in Harlan

HARLAN – Volunteers and donations are being requested to help fund an animal rescue effort in Shelby County, a no-kill operation for abandoned and neglected animals.

The Animal Rescue League of Harlan is relatively new, but in less than a year has seen how sorely needed the effort is for animals in Harlan and Shelby County.

Vicki Kuhn started animal rescue in May, 2020, and was joined by Cassie DeGroot by December. The two operate the no-kill rescue and petting zoo at 1244 Highway F32 in Harlan.

“I started the rescue in May because I was volunteering at the City of Harlan pound, and found out they no longer took cats because there is no city ordinance on cats, and would only take dogs that were running at large in the city,” said Kuhn.

“I have always been an animal lover, and I just felt the rescue was necessary since there was no place in Shelby County for the animals that had nowhere to go.”

Many animals

Kuhn’s first encounter with neglect and abuse of an animal was when she got a call that there were three Jack Russell terriers abandoned on a farm in Dunlap.

“When I got there I had to catch them in a pig pen,” she said. “They had no human contact, so it took awhile to gather them up. It took three months to get them to trust me and start being dogs.”

They then were adopted to new, loving homes, said Kuhn. And that’s the goal.

“When I started in May, the animals came in fast, so I contacted the Avoca Vet to see about boarding the animals until they got adopted,” she said.

“They were so kind to allow me to use their kennels for cats and dogs. I couldn’t ask for a better place to have the animals. They opened their doors for the rescue with no problems.

“I have had to board a few animals in my home, and it was not easy since I have animals of my own.”

Kuhn said most of the animals come from people who can’t afford or keep them. So instead of calling the pound in Harlan, they call her.

She also has found animals, and people call her to pick up animals that are running around town or in the country.

“I just go get them no questions asked,” she said. “If found, we try and find the owners first before adopting them out.”

New building

Currently, the rescue has 18 cats and two dogs for adoption. Plans are to get all the buildings constructed this year so that the animals will have a warm place when winter comes.

“The rescue (currently) is trying to build a 20x40-foot building,” she said. “This will have six runs, a 5x5-foot holding area for each dog, and an area for cats.”

As part of the project, DeGroot is hosting a petting farm, which includes horses, a mule, pot belly pigs, sheep, miniature horses, an alpaca, donkeys, rabbits, ducks, chickens, peacocks and goats.

The petting farm will allow for people to come out and see the different animals.

“For people with disabilities who could benefit from the animals as therapy, along with helping her children with 4-H,” said Kuhn. “Cassie also helps farmers with animals that need extra care. She brings them to the farm to foster.”

Volunteers are needed to help walk the dogs, play with the cats, feed the farm animals, or brush out the donkeys and horses.

“And we are always looking for donations since there are a lot of animals to feed, and to upkeep the buildings,” Kuhn said.

To volunteer or donate funds, call the rescue at 712-267-1304.

Donations can be sent directly to Animal Rescue League of Harlan, Box 313, Manilla, IA, 51454, or drop off at Midstates Bank.

“My end goal is to not have to save all the animals, but we all know that won’t happen,” said Kuhn. “So the goal is to make sure all animals have a safe place to come where they can get love, housing, food, and live out their lives if it comes to that.”