ANNIVERSARIES - Bev and Dave Ohlinger
PORTSMOUTH -- Dave and Bev Ohlinger of Portsmouth will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on December 2. Their children include Al Ohlinger, Des Moines; and Marie Ohlinger, Iowa City.
Dave is employed as the maintenance and groundskeeper at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima Church in Portsmouth. Bev is a retired special education teacher having taught at Tri-Center Community School and Exira-EHK Community School.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95