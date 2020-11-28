Home / Home

ANNIVERSARIES - Bev and Dave Ohlinger

Sat, 11/28/2020 - 12:37pm admin
Ohlingers celebrate 25 years of marriage in December

    PORTSMOUTH -- Dave and Bev Ohlinger of Portsmouth will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on December 2. Their children include Al Ohlinger, Des Moines; and Marie Ohlinger, Iowa City.
    Dave is employed as the maintenance and groundskeeper at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima Church in Portsmouth. Bev is a retired special education teacher having taught at Tri-Center Community School and Exira-EHK Community School.

 

