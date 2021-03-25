Annual jazz dance live streamed

HARLAN -- The annual HCS Jazz Dance will be held Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium. The HCMS Jazz Band will kick things off at 7 p.m. followed by the HCHS Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. and HCHS Jazz Experience at 8 p.m. The audience is limited to family members of performers. FMCTC will have a live stream on its website: fmctc.com/harlan-schools

The Harlan Community Music Boosters will be taking a free will donation to help raise funds to support the jazz program. People who tune into the livestream may donate at www.cyclonemusic.org.