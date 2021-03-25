Annual jazz dance live streamed
HARLAN -- The annual HCS Jazz Dance will be held Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium. The HCMS Jazz Band will kick things off at 7 p.m. followed by the HCHS Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. and HCHS Jazz Experience at 8 p.m. The audience is limited to family members of performers. FMCTC will have a live stream on its website: fmctc.com/harlan-schools
The Harlan Community Music Boosters will be taking a free will donation to help raise funds to support the jazz program. People who tune into the livestream may donate at www.cyclonemusic.org.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95