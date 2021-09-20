Anticipated changes for HCS Board of Education

HARLAN – Board leadership on the HCS Board of Education will be changing in 2021-22 as a bevy of new challengers have submitted nomination papers to serve, while two incumbents have opted not to seek re-election.

Board president Amy Rueschenberg and vice-president Jessica Anderson will not seek re-election to the HCS Board. (Watch for an article on their departure in an upcoming issue of the Harlan Newspapers)

A host of newcomers have filed papers to replace them, as well as current board members Seth Piro (District 3) and Al Hazelton (District 1), who have decided to seek re-election but will face challengers.

Also on the ballot is Joe Herzberg (District 6), who will run unopposed. Returning board members not up for election this year are Joni Larsen (District 5) and Monte Schechinger (District 7)

Following is a list of those seeking office on the HCS Board of Education:

District 1

• Al Hazelton*, Melissa Cox

District 2

• Matthew Worthey, Jade Albertsen

District 3

• Seth Piro*, Jim Reischl, Mark Sorfonden

District 4

• Gregory Bladt, Chris Swensen

District 6

• Joe D. Herzberg*

*incumbent