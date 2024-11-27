Appeals court hears arguments over Iowa counties’ pipeline ordinances

OMAHA— Judges in the 8th

U.S.Circuit Court of Appeals in

Omaha heard oral arguments

Wednesday for cases between Shelby

and Story Counties and Summit

Carbon Solutions regarding

ordinances the counties enacted

in 2022 which would affect the proposed

construction of a 2,000 mile

carbon sequestration pipeline.

In 2022, Shelby County was the

first county along the proposed

pipeline route in Iowa to pass an ordinance

which stipulated the proximity

of hazardous liquid pipelines

to residences. The ordinance

also required pipeline companies

to provide emergency response

plans in the event of a rupture.

Soon after, Story County enacted a

similar ordinance.

Summit sued the counties, arguing

federal safety standards from

the Pipeline Safety Act preempt local

ordinances.

In December 2023, a federal

judge in the Southern District of

Iowa ruled in favor of Summit.

The counties appealed the judge’s

decision, arguing counties could

make these regulations because

the Department of Transportation,

under the federal Pipeline

Safety Act, was not granted permission

to regulate the location or

route of a pipeline.

Jason Craig, an attorney with

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., who argued

on behalf of the counties Wednesday,

said the district court erred

last December and the decision

should be reversed.

“Local land use regulations, orunder

the Pipeline Safety Act,” Craig argued.

Judge Duane Benton noted the Shelby County ordinance

discusses safety risk “at length.”

“Admittedly, safety was one concern – I think safety is

part of any zoning decision,” Craig said. “But that doesn’t

turn it into a preempted standard.”

Craig said the thickness of a pipe, or the “actual design

and construction of the pipeline” would be safety standards

with federal oversight. The county ordinances pertained to

the location of the pipeline, not the construction.

“Summit is asking this court to basically expand the scope

of the version of a preemption clause to hold that any local

law concerned with safety is preempted,” Craig said.

Ryan Koopmans gave oral arguments on behalf of Summit

Carbon Solutions, and stated the counties’ ordinances

were concerned with safety, and should be preempted by

federal laws.

“In this case, the setback requirements and other provisions

are clearly safety standards,” Koopmans said.

Koopmans argued a provision in the Pipeline Safety

Act stating the U.S. Department of Transportation cannot

regulate location and routing is “not a preemption savings

clause.”

Judge Jane Kelly said that Koopmans’ argument “makes

sense” and that just because something affects location,

“doesn’t necessarily mean” it’s not a safety standard.

However, she asked if there’s a difference between a safety

standard and a safety concern from a county.

“It’s difficult to think of a local ordinance, like a zoning

ordinance, that doesn’t have safety baked into it,” Kelly said.

Koopmans stated there is no difference between a safety

standard and a safety concern, and the counties “have offered

no other justification other than safety” for a 1,000-foot setback of the pipeline.

He provided an example, saying if the state made the argument

it didn’t want any above-ground pipelines so people

could continue farming that land, it would be an economic

regulation, not a safety regulation. A safety regulation,

Koopmans stated, would be if the state said it wouldn’t allow

above-ground pipelines because they were unsafe.

“Is there any logical justification for 1,000-foot setback

from a farmhouse in the middle of the county, other than

safety?” Koopmans asked.

Benton questioned the example, saying if the resident

farmed, there could be economic development concerns.

“Farming is economic development in Iowa, isn’t it?” Benton

asked.

“It is, and you can farm overtop of the pipeline,” Koopmans

replied.

The Shelby County ordinance specifies a 1,000-foot setback

from all residences, based on a public health position

statement from the county’s board of health.

“They admit it,” Koopmans said when asked if it was necessary

to look at the county supervisors’ intent.

Kelly questioned if Summit had to show the Iowa Utilities

Commission (formerly named the Iowa Utilities Board)

if the proposed route was in compliance with county ordinances

when the company applied for its permit.

Craig said “that’s exactly what they’re required to do.”

Koopmans said Summit had to show the commission how

the project would “interact with the present and future land

use and zoning, not necessarily how it complies.”

Koopmans pointed again to the commission’s approval

of the permit, and said the commission moved some of the

company’s proposed routes through Shelby County to locations

which “conflict with the ordinance.”

Craig called it a “fool’s errand” to “inquire into the motives”

of state law.

“The question is, is it a preempted safety standard or is

it a location and routing regulation?” Craig said. “And the

zoning ordinances are location routing regulations.”

Shelby County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve

Kenkel said he was “cautiously optimistic” of a favorable

ruling based on what he heard during the oral arguments.

“Our attorney Jason Craig did a good job of hitting on the

core arguments in the case.”

Kenkel said Craig doesn’t expect a ruling for at least six

months.

“Time will tell the story of who is in control of protecting

the health, well-being and economic development of our

county and its residents.”

Summit recently filed a similar lawsuit against Bremer

County for its ordinances.

A stipulation in the Iowa Utilities Commission’s approval

of Summit’s permit states construction of the pipeline in

Iowa can not begin until Summit has received permit approval

from both North Dakota and South Dakota.

The company received approval from North Dakota earlier

this month, and resubmitted its application in South

Dakota November 19.