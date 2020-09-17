Area students named National Merit semi-finalists
REGIONAL -- Two area high school seniors have been notified this week that they are semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program®.
Jack Klitgaard, a senior at Harlan Community High School, and Benjamin Wessel, a senior at AHSTW (Avoca), are two of 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, as announced by program officials Wednesday, Sept. 9.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30
million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
