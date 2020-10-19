ARTICLE ON THE HCHS BAND CONCERT AT THE KLITGAARD HOME OUT THIS AFTERNOON!

By Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor

HARLAN – To hear Mitch Osborn tell the account of the 1984 Harlan Community Cyclone state football championship will give you goosebumps.

The now-retired, long-time athletic director and still basketball coach at HCHS has shared the excitement of that day before, many times. On this crisp and breezy morning framed by a picturesque sunrise with a rural Iowa backdrop, it amounted to a history lesson for the approximately 85 members of the HCHS Marching Band.

Many of them admittedly didn’t know the narrative behind Jesus Christ Superstar, the exciting tune the band has played countless times during the past 36 years at athletic contests to fire up the crowd and players on the field or court. It’s become sort of a school anthem for the Harlan Community.

It was near the end of the fourth quarter, said Osborn -- 2:13 left on the clock with the Cyclones trailing 13-7. Chris Klieman, now the head football coach at Kansas State University, was the quarterback for the Cyclones’ opponent, Waterloo Columbus, and the Sailors had the ball.

“Probably one of the premiere quarterbacks in the state of Iowa that year,” Osborn recalled.

The Cyclones called time out. The Cyclone pep band belted out its rendition of Jesus Christ Superstar during the break. What happened next on the football field has become Harlan folklore.

Recounted Osborn, “They run the sweep to the left.” Klieman is hit by Pat Shelton, who jars the ball loose and it’s on the field. “At that point, #25, 5’9”, 155 pound Dr. Don Klitgaard scoops up the ball and goes 65 yards for the TD.”

It proved to be the game winner as Brian Ernst kicked the extra point, and the Cyclones walked off the field with a 14-13 state championship victory.

“The pep band played (Jesus Christ Superstar) during the time out before this play happened,” said Osborn. “And that’s how that song became the third official school song.”