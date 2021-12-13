Assman regional winner 2021 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year Award

COUNTY -- Mark Assman has been named a regional winner of the 2021 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year Award, sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

The annual award honors an Iowa farmer who has a proven track record of excellence in soil conservation and water quality improvements and is committed to long-term land and water protection.

Assman was nominated by the Shelby County Pheasants Forever. Mark’s farming operation is located mostly in Grove Township where the topography is dramatic. Driving by the farms you would notice the land is being protected using a combination of permanent wildlife cover and conservation crop rotation.

Full article in the Tribune.