Audit confirms district couldn't ensure admin. leave tracked properly
HARLAN – Auditors for the Harlan Community School District noted in HCSD's annual audit report that the district didn't contact the state auditor's office regarding financial irregularities related to unused vacation leave paid to a previous superintendent of schools that were received in July, 2018.
District officials said that didn't happen because they, in correspondence with legal counsel, didn't identify any "significant" financial irregularities.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95