Audit highlights tower project

PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth’s annual financial audit is highlighted by a water tower project, recently completed in 2020.

Hamilton Associates P.C., Council Bluffs, released the city’s audit report April 9.

The city’s receipts totaled $1,341,311 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 530 percent increase over the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $1,478,595, a 608 percent increase over the prior year.

The significant increase in receipts and disbursements is due primarily to the water tower project that was funded by federal grants and debt service.

In addition, auditors noted five findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, improper tracking of fund balances, inadequate approval of payments, payroll processing issues, and lack of supporting documentation for the calculation of sewer billings.

Auditors provided the city with recommendations to address each of the findings.

“The city council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the city’s operations and financial transactions,” auditors said.

“Oversight is typically defined as the ‘watchful and responsible care’ a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.”

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports