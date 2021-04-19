Auditors report county in positive financial position

COUNTY – Shelby County’s financials look solid for the year ended June 30, 2020, according to an audit report presented to the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, April 6.

“The county continues to be in a good financial position,” Chris Nelson, president, Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co, PC, Atlantic, told the board.

Revenues of the county’s governmental activities decreased 12.3 percent, or approximately $1,961,000 from the fiscal year 2019 to 2020, according to the auditor. Property and other county taxes and local option sales tax increased approximately $289,000.

Operating grants and contributions increased approximately $136,000, and capital grants and contributions decreased by approximately $2,245,000.

Program expenses for the county’s governmental activities decreased 1.7 percent, or approximately $237,000 less in fiscal year 2020 than in 2019.

Public safety and legal services decreased $125,000, mental health increased $28,000, roads and transportation decreased $264,000, and governmental services to residents increased $77,000.

Shelby County’s net position increased 1.4 percent, or approximately $399,000 from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

The audit reports that the county’s total receipts of $12,616,313 were $539,656 more than budgeted, and the total disbursements of $12,573,571 were $574,452 less than budgeted.

The county’s general fund, the operating fund for the county, ended fiscal year 2020 with a $1,331,145 fund balance, down $139,401 from the previous year.

The rural services fund ended the year with a $495,057 fund balance, an increase of $24,832 from 2019.

The secondary roads fund ended fiscal year 2020 with a $2,367,403 fund balance, up $326,411 when compared to 2019.

“The county continues to work for federal and state grants and shared funding projects, such as FEMA, EWP, etc. to help offset the maintenance costs to local taxpayers,” the audit reports.