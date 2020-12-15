Available at www.danishmuseum.org
ELK HORN – Local residents looking for a unique holiday gift for that special someone or family member need search no further than the Design Store at the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn.
For nearly 26 years the museum has been offering Danish, Danish-American, and Scandinavian gifts for the holidays at its store, and what began as a small, four-page tabloid showcasing gift opportunities in 2004 has now grown to a full catalog featuring approximately 568 items.
Everything from dollar items to a one-of-a-kind Danish Amber Necklace valued at $480 are available, as well as porcelain ornaments, books, jewelry, cookware, clothing, flags, and coloring books, to name a few. All with a Danish flare.
The catalog has been a partnership of the museum and Harlan Newspapers Printing and Design Services, with graphic designer Lori Christensen leading the effort for all of those years, and now with current Design Store Manager Nan Dreher.
