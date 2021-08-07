Avoca Flower Shop plans expansion

AVOCA – The Avoca Flower Shop is one of five Main Street programs in Iowa announced as a substate winner in a state program awarding funds for business development and expansion projects.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) last week awarded $40,000 to Main Street programs around the state. The grants will benefit business development and expansion projects in the Main Street districts of Avoca, Dubuque, Marion, Mount Vernon and Woodbine.

The grants are administered through IEDA’s Iowa Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa programs. The funding will assist with business expansion projects for Avoca Flower Shop in Avoca, Midwest Girl in Dubuque, The Grill Works in Marion, Bauman’s Clothing in Mount Vernon, and the Stitchin’ Tree in Woodbine.

The Avoca Flower Shop received an $8,000 grant with a 25 percent owner match requirement for a $10,000 expansion project. With the grant funds, owner Linsey McCarthy said she will add all new displays and shelving, and will expand inventory offerings to include more gifts.

“This funding is such a great boost to our store,” McCarthy said. “We had previously reduced inventory to focus on our basics -- bereavement, flowers, balloons and a few gifts -- but recently we’ve had some other retail businesses open on our Main Street.

“With more places to shop and dine, it’s the perfect time to add in more offerings.”

