Avoca Flower Shop runner-up in statewide Open 4 Business contest
AVOCA -- The Avoca Flower Shop was named runner-up in the final round of the statewide Open 4 Business Contest, and will receive a $10,000 grant to be used for remodeling/rehabilitation or other needs at the business.
Located in Avoca’s downtown Main Street District, where it’s been a community staple for the last 50 years, Avoca Flower Shop strives to provide the ultimate antidote to any bad day with their beautiful floral arrangements, balloons, plants and gifts.
