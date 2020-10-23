Avoca Main Street awarded $75,000 grant
AVOCA -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has awarded Avoca Main Street, Inc. a $75,000 grant for the Edward Carroll Building Project. Thirteen other Main Street Iowa communities also received grants.
“We are very thrilled and honored to receive funding for this important project in our Main Street District,” said Amber Mohr, Director of Avoca Main Street, Inc.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
