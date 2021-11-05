Avoca Main Street celebrates city’s zip code day 5-15-21

AVOCA -- Celebrate a Once in a Lifetime Event on 5-15-21, Avoca’s Zip Code Day.

There will be events on Main Street throughout the morning, and plenty of shopping opportunities in the downtown district as well.

The Avoca Post Office will be available 9-11 a.m. to add a special Once in a Lifetime USPS cancellation stamp to your Avoca postcards designed by AHSTW students (available to purchase on-site through Avoca Main Street, Inc.).

Local organizations will be distributing information and fundraisers on the North 200 block of Elm Street.

The City of Avoca is offering commemorative coins that can be redeemed for $1 worth of goods at any Avoca business.

The Avoca Public Library will hold an outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m., followed by your chance to participate in forming a Human Zip Code.

The Avoca Main Street Design Committee has created a Main Street Mosey so you can enjoy a self-guided tour through the historic district.

There will also be some special downtown art installations, perfect for selfies, and one where you can even contribute your own special touch of artistry.

Downtown retailers will be open, some selling the official Zip Code Day t-shirt (also available at whatsyoursigngraphics.com).

Two soon-to-be-open businesses will have soft openings: Barley & Beans, a new gourmet coffee and craft beer purveyor, and Kami’s Kookies, hand baked and decorated cookies.

Finally, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Atlantic, will be hosting a special Pop-up Storefront at 106 N Elm.

The Avoca Main Street Facebook page will work with district businesses to also feature any specials or customer retrievals of products they are featuring.

Check www.facebook.com/avocamainstreet/ for the newest information on the market along with other Avoca Main Street happenings.

Please contact Avoca Main Street if your organization or Avoca downtown business would like to participate: 712-307-0172, mainstreet@cityofavoca.com, or PO Box 357, Avoca, IA 51521.

The event is sponsored by Avoca Main Street, Inc. and the City of Avoca with support from Pottawattamie County Tourism Committee.

The Mission of the Avoca Main Street is to sustain our downtown district as the economic, cultural, and social center of our community by utilizing the four point approach of Main Street America.