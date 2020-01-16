Avoca man charged with lascivious acts with a child
HARLAN – An Avoca man has been charged with lascivious acts with a child and assault following an alleged incident in Harlan January 1.
Trent Allen Nielsen, 34, 913 Grandview Rd., Avoca, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and 30 days in jail, with an additional fine of $10,625 if convicted of the class C felony and simple misdemeanor charges against him.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95