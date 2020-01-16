Home / Home

Avoca man charged with lascivious acts with a child

Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    HARLAN – An Avoca man has been charged with lascivious acts with a child and assault following an alleged incident in Harlan January 1.
    Trent Allen Nielsen, 34, 913 Grandview Rd., Avoca, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and 30 days in jail, with an additional fine of $10,625 if convicted of the class C felony and simple misdemeanor charges against him.

