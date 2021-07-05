Avoca man pulls two from burning vehicle

AVOCA -- The drive from Runk Wood’s Avoca home to his road construction job in Lincoln, NE, on April 20, 2021 quickly became a day he will never forget.

Between 5:30 a.m.-5:45 a.m., Wood was traveling on Interstate 80 coming into Council Bluffs and had just passed the Highway 6 exit when he saw in the distance what looked like the size of a basketball a fire in the median.

The Walnut native said he is not one of these drivers that only looks right in front of him when he drives, but he tends to always look way ahead of where he is driving as well.

“I thought it is not a fire, it is just headlights of the cars in front of me bouncing off the marker signs. As I got closer to it, it got bigger and I realized it was a fire, a car burning,” said Wood.

He also saw a lady standing in the median who had not approached the burning car. By then Wood said he had slowed down to about 30 miles per hour in the left hand lane and went past the vehicle about 30 or 40 feet before he parked his vehicle and set on a blinking light he had with him for his construction job.

“I got about 15 to 20 feet from the car when I heard the lady screaming in the car,” said Wood.

He grabbed the driver from the burning car by what was left of her coat and pulled her out of the vehicle. When he got her about 20 feet from the car, as he was patting the fire out as her coat was burning and her hair was burning, she kept pointing to the car. Wood could not understand what she was saying.

He said he then figured out that there may be someone else still in the car. He hadn’t noticed the passenger when he rescued the driver. Wood then went back to the burning car and also pulled the passenger to safety.

“I didn’t see the passenger the first time because I kept looking the driver in the face so she knew I was there to help her,” said Wood.

Shortly thereafter the fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles arrived on the scene. Wood said at that point he knew they were safe and he was getting ready to leave when the lady who had been standing in the median told law enforcement that they needed to talk to him because he had pulled the ladies out of the car.

After speaking with law enforcement at the scene, Wood continued on to Lincoln and finished a full day of work. The family of the women have reached out to Wood since he saved their lives.

Wood said he reacted to the situation like his father would have. He commented that his father, the late Herb Wood, would help people no matter the situation.

“Growing up I watched as my dad always helped people on the side of the road. That is the way I was raised to not be scared to help people,” Wood said.