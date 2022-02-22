Avoca moving forward with establishing 2022-23 budget

AVOCA -- The City of Avoca took a step forward Tuesday night in the establishment of its budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Following a public hearing in which no written or oral comments were received, the city council passed a resolution setting the maximum levy at 10.68259.

Tax dollars generated by the maximum levy are expected to cover projected costs on the following line items in the city budget: Regular General, $608,741; FICA and IPERS, $86,400; Other Employee Benefits, $87,400; and Emergency, $20,290.

“It’s only a levy for those certain things,” said Avoca City Clerk/Treasurer Teresa Hoepner. “That’s not all the levies. When it’s all said and done, my levy is going to be higher than that. We won’t know the full levy until the budget is approved.”

The city stated in its public hearing notice published prior to the meeting that funds from the Emergency levy would be put toward the city’s general fund.

The Avoca City Council will finalize its FY2023 budget following a March 22 public hearing.

Some other items on Tuesday night’s agenda:

* The council approved an amendment for the Avoca Urban Renewal Area, which will allow Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars to be used for the development of the Sunrise Ridge subdivision proposed on a 30-acre site within the city limits.

The TIF dollars would provide financial support for McCarthy Construction for infrastructure costs associated with development of the subdivision and establishment of a forgivable loan program to provide incentives to Sunrise Ridge homebuyers.

A development agreement with McCarthy Construction for Sunrise Ridge was also approved by the council.

* EZ Enterprises of Minden was awarded a bid to provide and maintain 36 hanging flower baskets for $1,800. Guyer Concrete and Wall Systems also submitted a bid for $2,700.

* Maintenance of city flower beds was also discussed. EZ and Guyer will be considered for that project as well, Hoepner said.

“EZ also put in a bid for that but the council asked me to do an apples to apples again with Guyer’s so it’s going to go back to the drawing board and we’re going to let them try to bid it because they’re here in town,” she said.

“EZ is going to have to change their bid because we decided to take the flower bed out on the south side of town. We’re only going to need it in the downtown area.”

* A resolution passed authorizing mayor Aaron Long and council members Matt Gramkow and Fred Miller to approve building permits until city administrator Ted Schoonover returns to work from medical leave.