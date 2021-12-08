Avoca Public Library receives STEM kit grant

AVOCA -- The Avoca Public Library has received more than $20,000 in STEM grant kits and materials to support science and technology learning for all ages.

The grant was provided by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

Since receiving the grant in 2019, the library has been provided with a variety of new resources and learning kits to encourage STEM learning and promote science-based inquiry.

As a part of the grant program, the librarians receive professional development training that teaches them how to use the kits and materials they receive. They also learn how to incorporate the kits into learning experiences for children.

STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, are increasingly vital concepts in early education. While many STEM concepts are taught in schools, traditional education does not always give children the opportunity to explore and have fun with science.

“The whole idea is to create that science-based inquiry learning, so kids want to figure something out. It’s what drives learning,” said Serena Riesgaard, director of the library.

Riesgaard feels that the library offers a space for children to engage with science in a new way that can spark curiosity and interest for scientific learning.

Riesgaard explained that early hands-on engagement with STEM concepts creates excitement and curiosity about science and technology in young people.

“That’s the whole idea behind having these kinds of materials,” Riesgaard said. “At that young age, they learn so many of those beginner concepts and they get excited when they see themselves learning and figuring it out for themselves.”

