AWARD WINNERS
HARLAN -- A standing room only crowd turned out for the annual Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Awards Banquet Friday evening, Feb. 28, to honor businesses and individuals who have made a difference for the communities the past year.
A pair of Shelby Countians were honored as citizen/volunteers of the year. Denny Siemers was honored for his leadership efforts across multiple organizations, and in particular his Christmas holiday lighting volunteerism in Harlan.
Dean Kloewer was recognized for not only his work with the Shelby County Trails project, but also for volunteering the use of his Bent Rim Brewery building for community gatherings, among other leadership efforts.
This year’s Business of the Year is 4 Seasons Travel. Time for Tots was named the Non-Profit Business of the Year. The Purple Door restaurant was honored as the New Business of the Year.
