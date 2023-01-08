Backpack Program helps 162 students with school supplies

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County Community Outreach (SCCO) held its backpack distribution Thursday to provide school supplies for children in need. This program has been going on for over ten years. Distribution was at Fresh Encounter Church, and the FEC Women assisted in distribution. This year, the program was able to donate to 62 families, with 169 backpacks being distributed. In the backpacks are tissues and disinfectant wipes. The Salvation Army provided the backpacks free of cost for the program. Myrtue Medical Center provided disinfectant wipes and tissues. Families also received an envelope with gift cards to help offset the cost of school supplies.

SCCO gives credit to many community partners who help make the program possible, including Fresh Encounter Church and a number of other private sponsors

“The lists for school supplies keeps getting longer and the costs keep elevating,” volunteer Marian Bretey said. “I just think this is a small way that we can help the families who need it the most, offset their beginning school year costs.”