BACON BUDDIES
COUNTY -- Bacon Buddies, a new program that pairs people with special needs with 4-H and FFA members to show pigs, kicked off this summer and was considered a huge success.
The special needs participants had the opportunity to not only interact with livestock, but to show pigs in the main ring.
It all started when Delaney Goshorn, daughter of Adam and Katie Goshorn and a 4-H member of Shelby Trailblazers, saw the program take place at the 2019 Iowa State Fair. She had a vision to bring Bacon Buddies to the Shelby County Fair.
