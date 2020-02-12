Ballots also cast for Scrappy Doo, JD Hogg, Anyone But...

COUNTY – The cartoon character Scrappy Doo got a vote for Shelby County sheriff, while teachers and coaches in the Harlan Community Schools garnered votes for county supervisor, and others who cast ballots thought “anyone but” was the best choice for president and vice president of the United States.

Shelby Countians voted in record numbers in the November 3 general election, and while most took their voting rights seriously, others wrote in candidates they saw as comical while others seemed to vote for friends, family members, acquaintances, or elected officials who formerly held an office.