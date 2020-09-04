Banks protect, serve our monetary concerns

REGIONAL -- As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the day-to-day life of Americans, local financial institutions are doing their best to protect and serve the monetary and health concerns of Shelby Countians and surrounding communities.

The Harlan Newspapers contacted several area banks and our local credit union and all reported that their ongoing changes in customer service during these pandemic times have been met with a great deal of understanding, patience and cooperation.

Kevin Campbell, president, Shelby County State Bank and its seven area locations, also noted that SCSB employees have done a remarkable job of being flexible - either working from home or switching to a different branch.

“I’m so proud to have so many committed employees who are showing up daily to make sure our customers’ financial needs are met,” Campbell said. “It’s in times of crisis that we discover our true character, and this team is relentless.”

As of April 1, Shelby County State Bank will limit operations to four of seven locations, closing completely in Irwin, Portsmouth and the Harlan West Branch.

SCSB’s Harlan Downtown, Elk Horn, Panama and Shelby locations will continue operations in “drive-thru only” mode. If it is urgent to access safe deposit boxes, including at closed locations, contact the bank for an appointment.

Trent Svendsen, branch manager/vice president, Midstates Bank, said they have closed lobby access at our individual offices to protect the health and safety of our employees and our customers. All bank locations, except Minden, offer drive-up services. We also offer secured walk-up services at our Harlan, Council Bluffs, Missouri Valley and Mondamin locations.

“For services such as loan requests or closings, CD renewals and IRA contributions, we can assist you by phone. Please be patient as we work together to find the best way to serve you while taking precautions to keep our communities and employees safe. Thank you to all our customers for your patience and understanding with the temporary lobby changes we have made to keep everyone safe and do our part to ‘slow the spread’ of COVID-19.”

Defiance State Bank, president, Frank Powers, said their lobby remains open at normal hours, although customers are encouraged to use the drive-up window whenever possible.

“We have a portable glass shield at the teller window,” Powers said. “We are wiping down after the customer exits the bank.”

Roger Kenkel, president, Farmers Trust & Savings Bank, reported that all three locations (Harlan, Earling and Woodbine) are operating with half the staff on site and the other half working from home.

Farmers Trust & Savings Bank is limiting its services to drive-up and walk-up at the Harlan and Woodbine locations and drive-up only in Earling. Lobby appointments can be scheduled for safe deposit box access and other “absolutely necessary” business transactions.

“Farmers Trust & Savings Bank as well as community banks in the state of Iowa are strong and they are a safe place to deposit your money during a pandemic crisis,” Kenkel stated. “Our bank, along with other community banks in our area, have taken the necessary steps to keep the employees and customers safe while maintaining the operations of the bank without interruption.”

Kenkel added that now, more than ever, people need to be vigilant in safe-guarding against public scams.

“With more people using technology to communicate and work, the scammers are out there trying to take advantage,” he said. “People need to be extra cautious about scams and not giving out personal or bank information. Make sure emails are coming from legitimate sources.”

Denny Siemers, CEO, Town & Country Credit Union, said in regards to staff flexibility and being proactive against the virus.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape our lives, Town & Country Credit Union is taking all necessary steps to help keep our members, employees and community safe,” Siemers said.

“Town & Country has taken bold, proactive steps to protect both the physical and financial well-being of staff. The decision was made to close lobbies on March 16, and as of April 1, all of the employees are participating in working 50% of the time while the other 50% stay at home. They trade spots every fourth day... The end results are if one of the group members comes down with COVID-19, the other group would replace them so the office can stay open to meet our members’ needs.”

Policy changes:

Many financial institutions are offering deferred loan payments for both small businesses and individuals negatively impacted by the current economic situation.

Kenkel said that Farmers Trust & Savings Bank is definitely on board with the deferred payment plans for “people out of work” and “small businesses who have had to close, had an interruption in their business or if there has been a negative impact on their cash flow during this pandemic.”

Campbell noted that “each customer has unique needs” which are being handled on a case-by-case basis.

“Now that we finally have guidance on the many state and federal programs, our lending staff has literally been working day and night to get our customers the help they need,” he said. “I• few short days, we’ve been able to secure almost $6M in Payroll Protection Program (PPP Loans) for local businesses to continue to pay their employees for 2.5 months. We fully expect strong demand for these PPP loans to continue until the $349B available is exhausted.”

Siemers wrote in a open letter to membership: “Town & Country is focused on providing options to assist people who have seen their livelihoods turned off in a moment’s notice. We have enacted the following policy changes in order to provide our members financial peace of mind.

• All NSF and overdrafts, or difficulty with your loans, give us a call.

• Halting all vehicle repossessions.

• Waiver of early withdrawal penalty on Certificate of Deposits.

• Absorbing all fees for members paying through our online payment portal.

• Three monthly payments can be skipped per eligible loan at no cost.

• Offering 90 days until first payment on all consumer loans - one month at a time.”

Using technology:

Siemers added that “Town & Country strongly encourages its members to avoid trips to the credit union unless absolutely necessary, asking that they take advantage of free digital services to check account balances, pay bills and deposit checks without leaving home.”

Siemers has noticed a large increase in ATM transactions in recent days, as well as online banking and mobile deposits. He encourages any customers who do not possess an ATM or debit card to acquire one as soon as possible.

A Shelby County State Bank email to customers last week mentioned encrypted email as a safe way to send and receive information with bank employees, noting, “We can use this tool to process loan applications, loan documents, new account documents or any account activity.”

Multiple area financial institutions added that customers should not hesitate to call with any questions.