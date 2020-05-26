Bars, movie theaters among newest openings

STATE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, May 20 disclosed a schedule that lifts restrictions on more Iowa venues and businesses that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of last Friday, May 22, wedding venues, museums, aquariums, zoos and movie theaters were allowed to re-open with applicable social distancing and public health measures in place. In addition, the governor announced that swimming pools could open for swimming lessons and lap swimming only.

Also beginning last Friday, modern restrooms, shower facilities and rental cabins at state campgrounds re-opened to the public. Previously, only guests with their own portable bathroom facilities could stay overnight at a state park. Youth group and large group campsites remain closed, and only registered overnight campers are allowed at campsites.

The shelters, park visitor centers and playgrounds remain closed.

The governor also declared that beginning Thursday, May 28, bars in Iowa can resume serving alcohol to customers both inside and outside the establishment. Bars are limited to 50 percent capacity, and are required to follow public health guidelines.

Sponsored school activities will be allowed to resume June 1, including high school softball and baseball seasons. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association announced last week that they would move ahead with practices beginning June 1, with contests allowed to begin June 15.

Fans will be permitted at games. Other rules and regulations are being discussed and will be announced at a later date.