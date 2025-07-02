Bartelson and Mikels assume ownership of Heartland Funeral Homes

HARLAN — Heartland Funeral Homes (formerly Burmeister Johannsen) is proud to announce a new chapter of service and care as Tina Bartelson and Danielle (Sondag) Mikels assumed ownership in September 2024. Both Tina and Danielle bring a deep connection to the communities these funeral homes serve, along with a shared commitment to honoring the legacy of compassion and support that defines Heartland Funeral Homes.

Tina and Danielle have strong roots in the area. Tina, along with her husband Matt—a 2005 Harlan graduate—and their four children, lives on an acreage outside Irwin. Danielle, a Portsmouth native and 2009 Harlan High School graduate, is preparing to settle with her husband, Bryce Mikels, on an acreage between Portsmouth and Panama.

“Our roots in these communities run deep,” said Danielle. “We are honored to take on this new chapter with Heartland Funeral Home in Harlan, along with our other locations, which include Huebner Chapels in Denison, Schleswig, Charter Oak, and Westside, as well as Ohde Chapels in Manning and Kimballton. It’s a privilege to continue the tradition of service and care that these funeral homes are known for.”

Commitment to Community and Service

As local residents, Tina and Danielle are dedicated to upholding the funeral homes’ commitment to compassionate care and personalized service. “We’re not just business owners,” Tina explained. “We’re neighbors, friends, and family to the people here. That’s what makes this so special.”

Tina and Danielle plan to continue the trusted traditions of Huebner, Ohde, and Heartland locations while exploring new opportunities to enhance the services offered. “We aim to honor the past while looking ahead,” Danielle shared. “Our goal is to build on the incredible foundation laid by the previous owners and staff.”

A Message of Gratitude

Tina and Danielle expressed their gratitude to the staff, families, and communities who have supported these funeral homes through the years. “This is not just our journey—it’s a shared journey with everyone we serve,” they said. “We are humbled by the trust placed in us and excited for the future.”

For more information about Heartland Funeral Homes, please visit www.heartlandfuneral.net.