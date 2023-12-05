The battle for Boomer

AREA — A seven-year-old dog who was found wandering in Kimballton last week has become the center of a battle between his original owners and the Animal Rescue League of Harlan.

When James Charleston noticed the dog last week, he was “in awful condition,” James’ wife, Heather said.

“He was scared and smelled like rotten meat. He could barely stand up and his bones were showing. He had a big sore on his face.”

“He looked like he hadn’t eaten in months,” she said.

The couple contacted the Animal Rescue League of Harlan.

“He was dropped off at 7:30 a.m. last Thursday. He was very, very thin,” said Vicki Kuhn, Animal Rescue League of Harlan founder.

Kuhn said she took him to the Avoca Veterinary Clinic, where he was vaccinated, de-wormed, de-ticked, micro-chipped, and given an antibiotic for the wound on his face and medication for ticks and fleas.

Kuhn posted a photo of the animal, a boxer mix whom she had named Boomer, on social media, asking for the owner to come forward with proof of vaccination and ownership.

“This is a standard policy for rescue centers, and also for the City of Harlan Pound,” Kuhn said.

She claims the owners and their son reached out to her “several times” but refused to provide the requested documentation.

“They said the dog’s name is Zeus,” Kuhn said.

The owners told Kuhn he had been missing for two weeks.

“I asked them if they posted it on Facebook or put up flyers,” Kuhn said. “They said no. So obviously, they didn’t look for this dog.”

“They could not prove ownership and they could not prove vaccinations,” Kuhn said, “So I told them they couldn’t have the dog.”

Kuhn notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and an officer came out to the Rescue League.

Kuhn said Deputy Bill McDaniels took photos of Boomer last Saturday. “He gave them to Marcus Gross, the County Attorney, and he will not press charges.”

Kuhn said she had made several calls to Gross’ office since Monday, and has not received a return phone call.

When contacted by the Harlan Newspapers, Gross said, “I have no comment regarding Boomer.”

Tuesday, Boomer was seen by the Shelby Veterinary Clinic, who finished de-ticking his ears. He has gained five pounds since he was seen last Thursday. He will remain on antibiotics and has to be seen weekly to monitor his weight.

Kuhn provided documentation from both veterinary clinics, and representatives from both offices verified Boomer had been seen, but could not comment due to confidentiality reasons.

Kuhn stated Deputy Cody Eckles of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department notified her Tuesday, and stated if she didn’t return the dog, they could arrest her for theft.

“They can come and get me. I’m not giving them the dog back. I am following the laws.”

Iowa Code 351.33 states “Every owner of a dog shall obtain a rabies vaccination for such animal. It shall be unlawful for any person to own or have a dog in the person’s possession, six months of age or over, which has not been vaccinated against rabies.”

A statement from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said, “This is a situation, I believe, which has both parties lacking facts. I have spoken with the same vets that this rescue league has spoken with. During our conversation, they were not aware that Zeus (also known per the animal Rescue League of Harlan as Boomer) was missing from its loving family for two weeks.”

“Both Vets indicated that it was possible for this dog to have become very skinny over that two week period, depending on what weight it was before it ran off and how much food it was able to find while gone. One of the vets also indicated that the dog was happy and friendly, which is not indicative of an animal that has been abused. Zeus was fixed and taken care of by a vet clinic outside of our jurisdiction, but I did receive records, photographs, and many other items proving ownership by Zeus’ family. They miss him very much and were nearly giving up hope for his return. Zeus lives on a farm on the edge of our county, he runs around the farm and is a great companion to his nearly 70 plus year old couple who does love him very much.”

“They came to my office and apologized for not putting something out on social media, but they do not have Facebook or other avenues to do so. They heard that a boxer was found matching this description of Zeus, and immediately regained hope that is was their dog, and it was.”

“I know a lot of things can be spread through social media and may deviate from the facts. The members of Shelby County elected me to provide a staff of servants that look at all the facts, and serve all members of the public, as well as abide by the laws of our state. In this circumstance, Zeus was not neglected but lost for over two weeks. Had he not been so healthy to begin with when he ventured away from home, he may not have

survived for those two weeks in the wild.”

“I am simply trying to reunite Zeus with his owners who do miss him,” the statement concluded.

Boomer is very lovable, Kuhn said. “People have come in and he goes right up to them. When he came in he could hardly stand, and now he has pep in his step again.”

“I just can’t believe what he has gone through.”

The Animal Rescue League will hold a peaceful protest Friday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse in Harlan.

Iowa Code 717 reads, “A person who commits animal abuse that causes injury, other than serious injury or death, to an animal is guilty of a serious misdemeanor.”

“We want the laws changed,” Kuhn said, noting Iowa is one of few states that does not have a felony charge for animal neglect.

Kuhn stated the Rescue League has seen an increase in neglected dogs, including five since January.

“It’s just case after case after case, and no one will do anything.”

“In my opinion, this dog was not taken care of properly,” Kuhn stated.

“Someone has to be the voice for these animals and no one is doing it. I’m going to do it until these laws change and the animals are protected,” she said.

“I’m not returning the dog. I refuse with the condition he was in when he was found. I will not give him back. I won’t do it.