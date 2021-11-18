Battle Tested on the Field and in Life

HARLAN -- Opinions about COVID-19 and the current vaccines are as wide-ranging in this country as the 2,901 miles separating North Farallon Island, California and Sail Rock, Maine.

Harlan resident Curt Bladt can only speak for himself.

“My oncologist said, ‘If you hadn’t had the vaccine, you’d have probably been dead,’” said Bladt, who was hospitalized for five days in August after testing positive for the virus. Curt’s wife, Jill, tested positive on the same day but had a milder case and was able to isolate at home following an infusion treatment at Harlan’s Myrtue Medical Center.

Curt and Jill both received two doses of the Moderna vaccine last winter and are unsure where they might have contracted the virus this past summer. The Bladts stay at home for the most part as Curt continues his nearly three-year battle with cancer.

“As for my own personal statement on the vaccine, I would say, ‘Get the vaccine,’” he said. “But again, I’ve got some special things going on that I have to protect myself.”

Bladt, who won 422 games (only 66 losses) and 11 state titles as Harlan Community’s head football coach from 1978-2019, knows how to fight a winning battle both on and off the field.

During the midst of his second Cyclone championship three-peat in December, 2004, Bladt came down with Guillain-Barré syndrome - a rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system causes nerve damage. He suffered partial paralysis for more than a month, but was back on the sidelines (on a motorized cart) to coach the 2005 season.

More recently, Bladt was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells) in December of 2018, and continues to take chemotherapy pills as treatment.

Around the time of Bladt’s cancer diagnosis, he was also dealing with the pain of two cracked vertebrae and two bulging discs in the same location of his back. Shortly into his initial treatments, Bladt had his top teeth pulled to avoid the risk of infection, then slipped on a patch of ice and broke a hip upon returning home from the dental facility.

In July of 2019, Bladt ended up undergoing quintuple-bypass surgery and carotid artery surgery on the same day. He was up and walking down the hospital hallway in less than 24 hours.

By August, Bladt was back on the football field in a golf cart, attending each practice and game in his one season as the Cyclones’ honorary head coach. That same year, Curt’s youngest of three sons, Todd Bladt, started his HCHS head coaching career.

“There’s boot-leather tough, and then there’s Dad,” Todd said. “He’s always been able to bounce back from things that would probably take a normal person down. It’s pretty incredible stuff and he’s so humble about it that you really don’t even notice it. That’s the biggest quality he’s got.”

Todd added, “He’s got a larger-than-life personality, there’s no doubt about that. You know when he’s in the room.”

Tough and STRONG.

Growing up, Todd Bladt spent a lot of time working with his father on the late Tom Paulsen’s farm near Jacksonville. During those days, he witnessed some of Curt’s incredible feats of strength, which often occurred without warning or a second thought.

One such memorable event quickly comes to mind.

“We had a 300-and-some-pound bale carrier and the darn thing wouldn’t go on the three-point hitch, and Tom Paulsen at the time was making fun of him,” Todd said. “Dad didn’t take too kindly to that, you know, so he turned and threw the bale carrier probably about 10-15 feet through the air, and I think Paulsen turned and made the comment, ‘Well, if bale carrier throwing goes into the Olympics, you’re the automatic favorite.’”

It’s true: Curt Bladt may have held his own on those World’s Strongest Man TV competitions from the 1970s.

“They say you’ve got [to have] that gene to be in the Strongman; I’m pretty sure the old man had it,” Todd said. “There was always just kind of a weird strength to him. You couldn’t quite put your finger on it because it was just a powerful strength.”

Much more in the full article in the NA! On the street this afternoon!