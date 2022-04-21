Bauer’s Shoes laments loss of Nike

Bauer’s Shoes store has been selling the Nike brand of athletic shoes for 41 years. Since the footware giant began focusing more on consumer direct retail in the past few years, Keith Bauer has been waiting for the other shoe to drop. In January, the store received an email. Nike just did it.

Bauer says the email stated the company was changing the way they do business. He could sell the Nike stock he had on hand, but all previously confirmed orders made for delivery through September were officially cancelled.

“There was absolutely no recourse,” Keith says. “We were done.”

Bauer’s has been a mainstay on the Harlan square for almost a century and the sneakers with the famous swoosh accounts for around 15% of their sales.

“We weren’t shocked,” he states. “Almost everybody else in our size class has lost Nike, but they usually found a technical reason to chop these people off. We have jumped through all the hoops and requirements, so we have actually had them longer than most.”