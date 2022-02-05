Bayer Fund and Janet Buman team up for a direct donation to HCSD Education Foundation

HARLAN — Local farmer, Janet Buman, recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Harlan Community School District Education Foundation.

The Harlan Community School District Education Foundation will use the funds to supplement its STEM and Talented and Gifted Programs.

“We thank Janet for her thoughtfulness in designating the Education Foundation as the recipient of her successful application. Donations like this allows us to continue doing what is best for kids” said Education Foundation Board Member Jim Zimmerman.

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities. For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs.