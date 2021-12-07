HARLAN – Harlan Community Theatre’s presentation of the classical Disney® musical Beauty and the Beast kicks off Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at Harlan Community High School, with five additional performances over this weekend and the following weekend.

Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/events/Harlan, at the high school office during office hours, or at the door.

The Disney® story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

“I especially enjoy the leads, the Harlan hometown sweethearts Addie and Daylon Klindt, and watching their chemistry,” said Weis. “They do a wonderful job.

“Daylon is legitimately terrifying as the Beast, and Addie has the voice of an angel and has such emotional depth and credibility as Belle.”

This year’s production features amazing costuming and set design, thanks to increased patronage and sponsorships from the business community.

Full article in the Tribune!