REGIONAL -- In this charitable season, dropping a donation locally into the red Salvation Army kettle, you know your goodwill stays in Shelby County to help your neighbors in need.

The local SA committee members like Marian Greer-Stokes, Salvation Army Committee Member and Special Project Coordinator, will ensure that all contributions are used wisely.

Other local SA Committee members include Ron French of SCCO, and Pastor Donna Ewert of the Congregational United Church of Christ.

“If you or your civic or church group would like to participate for a two-hour shift during this bell ringing season, please contact SCCO at 712-235-7226, or Pastor Donna Ewert at 712-579-9865,” said Greer-Stokes. “Volunteers are always needed and appreciated. We greatly appreciate all of our generous donors and Bell Ringers.”

