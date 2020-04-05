Bike ride for Colleen’s Dream Foundation pushed to June

NATION -- Greg Conry’s bicycle ride across the United States to raise funds for ovarian cancer research has been pushed back about a month out of concerns for safety and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ride now will start June 27 and end August 8, with a new final destination of Dewey Beach, DE -- a complete ocean to ocean ride that starts in Oceanside, CA.

Conry, the son of Tom and Lisa Conry, Harlan, and a 2012 graduate of Harlan Community High School, has raised $6,500 of his $10,000 goal. All proceeds will go to Colleen’s Dream Foundation and ovarian cancer research.

The ride will cover approximately 3,100 miles over a roughly 42-day period. Conry continues to seek donations and sponsorships for the ride.

Colleen’s Dream is dedicated to funding investigational scientific research with the primary goal of developing an accurate early detection test for ovarian cancer. Currently no such test exists, making ovarian cancer the deadliest of all gynecological cancers. Colleen’s Dream was founded in 2012 by Nicole Cundiff and her husband, Billy, a 12-year veteran kicker in the NFL and also a Harlan native.

Conry is doing the ride as a new challenge and an as an opportunity to raise funds for a great cause.

“It’s time that I do something for someone else. I used to raise money for Colleen’s Dream Foundation through one of their events, Kicking for the Dream. During this, people would pledge money for every field goal, PAT, touchback, etc,” said Conry.

During the ride, Conry will be sightseeing, posting daily to his Facebook Page, Greg’s Ride Across America, and challenging himself both physically and mentally while raising funds for ovarian cancer research.

Conry has the route mapped out, and is looking at about 82 miles of travel per day, with a range of anywhere from 19 miles to 124 miles. He will be living in a pop-up camper driven by his support drivers, and plans to have simple meals along the way that he will have in a cooler most of the time.

The most difficult part of the ride will be the elevation changes, Conry said. “After living pretty much at the same altitude all of my life, it is going to be an interesting challenge,” he said. “I have been using an elevation trainer during my workouts to help prepare for this drastic change.”

Donations

Conry currently is seeking sponsorships and donations for his ride. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will be provided to Colleen’s Dream Foundation, with the remaining 25 percent covering trip expenses. Should the fundraiser go well, Conry said the goal amount could rise with any overage going straight to the foundation.

For information about how to donate and sponsor as well as additional information about the ride, search Greg’s Bike Ride Across America on Facebook. Donations can be directly sent to https://venmo.com/gregconry13.