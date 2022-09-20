BINGO prizes all claimed

Five separate winners have been awarded prize money for their participation in the Harlan Newspapers first ever Newspaper BINGO contest. The winners include Janet Theulen, Defiance, $1,000 and $50 prizes; Laurie Wilwerding, Earling, $300 and $50 prizes; Deb McNeese, Harlan, $50 prize; Theresa Bruck, Persia, $50 prize; Janice Chapman, Harlan, $50 prize. Watch this Friday's Harlan Newspaper for complete details and photos of all BINGO winners.

Along with the Harlan Newspapers, the BINGO contest was sponsored by Elm Crest Senior Living Community, Nelson Farm Supply, Osborn Realty and Hansen House Senior Living. Thank you to all our sponsors and readers for your participation!