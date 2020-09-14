Birthday Milestones - Janiece Rau
SHELBY -- Janiece Rau of Shelby will celebrate her 80th birthday on September 11. Her family is planning a card shower in her honor. Cards will reach her if sent to 32657 385th St., Shelby, IA 51570.
Janiece and her husband, Tom’s family includes Mary Frances and Steve Skinner, Wichita, KS; Tammi and Richard Mether, Moorhead; Jayne and Stuart Rouse, Guthrie Center; Gina Ferrel, Iowa City; Marcy and Troy Sheeley, Liberty, MO; and Alicia Rau, New York City.
