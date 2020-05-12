Bishop imposes restrictions, supervision on Rev. Grant
STATE -- A priest who served Shelby County parishes back in the 1980s, the Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant, will return to ministry with restrictions and supervision, following an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.
Evidence gathered during the investigation established the allegation did not meet the criteria necessary to take to the Vatican for further review or canonical trial.
