Bjoin moves on after 33 years at Harlan Newspapers

HARLAN – The Harlan Newspapers’ long-time editor has announced his resignation effective today, Friday, March 11.

Bob Bjoin, who has been with the operation for nearly 33 years as news editor, managing editor and most recently editor, has accepted a position as News Services Coordinator with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) in West Des Moines.

In his new role, Bjoin will oversee the weekly news gathering, story placement, and layout of the Iowa Farm Bureau Spokesman, a key vehicle for communicating state and national legislative and general news of interest to more than 153,000 Farm Bureau members in Iowa.

In addition, Bjoin will write and edit articles for the Farm Bureau website, blog, e-newsletter, podcast, and other outlets; and will work with freelance contributors and crop reporters from across Iowa.

IFBF is Iowa’s largest farm organization, established in 1918, and is a statewide, non-profit, grassroots farm organization dedicated to creating a future for agriculture, farm families, and their communities.

Bjoin said this week it’s difficult to think about leaving the Harlan Newspapers after more than three decades.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people in the Shelby County community that I can’t even begin to start thanking everyone for their support and friendship,” Bjoin said. “Thank you for putting your trust in me to share your stories over the years. Thank you to everyone who has served on boards and commissions I have covered, and to all of the elected officials I’ve gotten to know.

“And to the incredible group of colleagues I’ve been fortunate to work with over the decades at the Harlan Newspapers – man, it’s been quite a ride, hasn’t it? Special thanks to Alan and Steve Mores, former publishers, who took a chance 33 years ago on a green, sports-minded Iowa State grad who had never written news before, and nurtured him into the lead by example, work-ethic-minded individual I’ve become.”

Bjoin said he’s excited for the next chapter in his career joining the IFBF, an incredible farm organization that has that same family mind set as the local newspaper he has been a part of for so long.

Honesty, Fairness

As he moves on from community journalism, Bjoin said it’s interesting to note a few fun facts from his years in Harlan.

• He’s attended and covered about 4,500 meetings in total of the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education, Harlan City Council, Shelby County Board of Supervisors, Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees, and Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees.

• He’s coached hundreds of youth over 15 years in soccer, t-ball, baseball, softball, football, basketball, and Destination Imagination.

• He’s played up to 200 gigs sitting behind the drum kit with local musicians -- Steve Lawson, Craig Nance, Bob Fields, Suzy Christensen, Together, Sweet Inspiration (Geralyn Greer, Maryalyce Dotzler, Joan Ouren, and Kathy Tremmel), to name just a few.

• He’s the recipient of 57 state and national awards for the Harlan Newspapers in writing, design, website, and photography, including first in the nation for education reporting.

• A few of his most memorable moments?

The In the Boots of a Farmer series in the 1990s when he became a farmer for the summer and reported on the experience.

Holding the powerful accountable.

The relationships he has forged with so many over the years.

The thrill of snapping that special front page or sports photo.

He’s wiped away a tear a few times -- when his son, Brandon, made two free throws vs. Vinton-Shellsburg at state tournament basketball and when his HCHS golf team finished fourth at state; when his daughter, Jenny, gave her valedictorian speech; when son Matthew shot a 76 to earn second-team all conference golf honors; and when son Nathan was twice named an all-state percussionist.

Not to mention the unparalleled support from his wife, Lynelle -- a long time elementary teacher in the Harlan Community Schools, through the amazing moments and most difficult of challenges.

“It’s been a great adventure for sure. On the newspaper side, hopefully, my years here can be remembered for truth, honesty, and fairness in our reporting,” Bjoin said, “the benchmarks of a successful, trusted community newspaper.

“I can say without reservation and hesitation, unequivocally, that those are the traits I’ve lived by and practiced every day in my career.” Harlan Publishing is actively seeking Bjoin’s replacement.