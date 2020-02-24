BLADT TAKES THE REINS
HARLAN – Todd Bladt will be the head football coach for the Harlan Community Cyclones this fall, pending approval by the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education at its first meeting in March.
HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said the position has been offered to Bladt and it was accepted this week, although the time frame was after the meeting agenda for Monday’s board meeting so official approval won’t come until March.
