BLADT TAKES THE REINS

Mon, 02/24/2020 - 12:57pm admin
Todd Bladt accepts head football coach position
It’s a little bittersweet. I’m excited to get it going, but when you’re taking over for your dad it’s a little different dynamic. You hate to see him go. He’s such a staple, and what he’s done here is just absolutely amazing. -- Todd Bladt

    HARLAN – Todd Bladt will be the head football coach for the Harlan Community Cyclones this fall, pending approval by the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education at its first meeting in March.
    HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said the position has been offered to Bladt and it was accepted this week, although the time frame was after the meeting agenda for Monday’s board meeting so official approval won’t come until March.

