Blanco joins Harlan Newspapers as summer intern
HARLAN -- Molly Blanco of Burlington recently joined the Harlan Newspapers as its summer intern.
Blanco just completed her sophomore year at Iowa State University in Ames. She is double majoring in journalism and mass communication and Spanish with a minor in sociology.
Full article in the NA!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95