Blanco joins Harlan Newspapers as summer intern

Thu, 05/20/2021 - 9:18am admin

    HARLAN -- Molly Blanco of Burlington recently joined the Harlan Newspapers as its summer intern.
    Blanco just completed her sophomore year at Iowa State University in Ames. She is double majoring in journalism and mass communication and Spanish with a minor in sociology.

