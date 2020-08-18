Blood Analysis Clinics will begin on August 18
COUNTY -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Fall Blood Analysis Screening Clinics will begin on Tues., August 18 at Myrtue Medical Center’s Clinic, 1220 Chatburn Ave.
Myrtue offers the Blood Analysis Screening to the community in the spring and fall. The $50 cost of the Blood Analysis can be paid by check or cash. Three optional screenings can be requested for an additional fee; they include: Prostate Screening (PSA), Vitamin D Screen and HgA1C.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)