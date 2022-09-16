Blood drive in Westphalia brings many

For many people, the reason for donating blood is personal.

Terry Schulte of Westphalia, who has donated more than 40 pints of blood, got started giving blood when his son had leukemia.

“We weren’t doing that much of it here in Westphalia. People kept coming so blood drives continued,” he said. “I think blood has to be short all over with the Ukraine situation. I give doubles whenever I can but you can only do it three times a year.”

Maggie Bissen of Defiance has donated blood every three months for a long time.

“I give blood because people need the blood,” she said. “I worked as a nurse for a lot of years so I’ve administered it. I have seen it where I’ve had emergencies and we’ve given them blood and it has saved people’s lives.”

Schulte and Bissen were just two of many who attended the blood drive at the St. Boniface parish center in Westphalia Wednesday. The American Red Cross was on hand to collect units of blood for those who need it.

Many of the towns around the area have hosted blood drives as people can donate on a rotation of every 56 days.