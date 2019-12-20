BLUE OUT!
HARLAN -- Harlan Community held Blue Out Friday, Dec. 13 to raise funds for and awareness of men’s cancer research.
The HCHS Cyclones split thrilling games vs. Denison-Schleswig with the boys winning 68-60 in overtime and girls losing a heartbreaker, 48-47. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)
