Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:03pm admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan Community held Blue Out Friday, Dec. 13 to raise funds for and awareness of men’s cancer research.
    The HCHS Cyclones split thrilling games vs. Denison-Schleswig with the boys winning 68-60 in overtime and girls losing a heartbreaker, 48-47.  (Photos by Mike Oeffner)

