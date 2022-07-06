Blum, Schaben win primary races

Bryce Schaben, R, has defeated former Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe, R, 859-573 for the open Shelby County Supervisor seat.

Schaben said he was very pleased to win against such stiff competition.

“I knew it’d be tough beating Mike,” Schaben said. “He’s a quality guy and I hope he runs again because he’s a quality candidate.”

Schaben is the current Shelby County Roadside Manager, Safety Director, Weed Commissioner and Wellness Coordinator.

“I’m excited to keep working for Shelby Countians but in a different way,” he said, adding he was excited to win.

Schaben said he thought his experience working to solve problems in Shelby County every day was what earned him the victory.

“I think that stood out,” he said. “My pledge to Shelby Countians is to hold taxes and find more efficient ways to get county business done and stand up and work hard every day.”

Meanwhile, incumbent Carolyn Blum, R, has retained her position as Shelby County Treasurer defeating Shauna Laver, R, 1,000 to 449.

“I just want to thank the great citizens of Shelby County for electing me to be their county treasurer,” she said, adding she will continue to serve ethically and be compliant with all state and federal laws. “It will be the same as they’ve come to expect.”

Blum said she appreciated all of the support and the time residents took out of their day to vote.

She said the key to victory was the dedication and professionalism that residents witness every day in the department.

“I can’t thank the staff enough,” she said.

Current County Attorney Marcus Gross, Jr., ran unopposed and won his contest with 213 votes against 2 write-in ballots cast.

Geralyn S. Greer also ran unopposed and won the Shelby County Recorder position with 1,264 votes cast for her against 6 write-in votes.