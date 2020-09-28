Board of Health, HCS Board of Education Meet

"God forbid we end up with a little one with multi-system inflammatory syndrome or one of our athletes getting a Cytokine storm. It puts everybody in the hospital and makes them very sick.

“Chances of that happening are very, very slim, but it can happen. If we do nothing then we’re at fault. We’re just trying to preserve the health of the Shelby County residents.” -- Dr. Phil Markham, chairperson, Shelby County Board of Health.