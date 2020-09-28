Board of Health, HCS Board of Education Meet
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 9:44am admin
Will continue with discussions, communication, on how best to keep students, staff and the community at large safe during this COVID-19 pandemic
"God forbid we end up with a little one with multi-system inflammatory syndrome or one of our athletes getting a Cytokine storm. It puts everybody in the hospital and makes them very sick.
“Chances of that happening are very, very slim, but it can happen. If we do nothing then we’re at fault. We’re just trying to preserve the health of the Shelby County residents.” -- Dr. Phil Markham, chairperson, Shelby County Board of Health.
FULL ARTICLE on the Board of Health's meeting with the Harlan Community School Board in the Tribune on the street this afternoon.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)