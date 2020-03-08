Board of Health Issues Recommendations

Position statement regarding use of face masks and social distancing during the COVID pandemic

“The Shelby County Board of Health has a responsibility to address health concerns of Shelby County residents. Over the past two months, Shelby County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Currently, Shelby County ranks 24 out of 99 counties in cases per 100,000 people.

“These high levels of disease transmission call for increased vigilance and strong adherence to preventative measures that reduce the COVID-19 burden in Shelby County. The Center for Disease Control recommends the use of face coverings, social distancing, and regular hand hygiene as critical mitigation strategies to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Therefore, the Shelby County Board of Health strongly encourages Shelby County residents and all visitors to the county to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing of six feet or more while in public.”

Position statement regarding large public events during the COVID-19 pandemic

“The Shelby County Board of Health has a responsibility to address health concerns of Shelby County residents and is taking the position that gatherings of people are ill advised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gatherings of people from different households promotes community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Subsequent increases in COVID-19 cases affect the population health of the community. Therefore, the Shelby County Board of Health recommends organizers to cancel large social public events until further notice out of concern for the health and safety of all community members.”