Board of Health says keep kids in school
REGIONAL -- The Shelby County Board of Health has updated its recommendations this week, suggesting that it’s in the best interest of the community and children to have them learn in-person at this time.
In a statement released Friday, Nov. 6, Dr. Brian Anderson, medical director on the Board of Health, said local school districts are doing a fantastic job keeping students and staff safe.
COVID-19 spread has been minimal in these settings, he said.
“At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, IDPH released Return-to-Learn Guidance to state schools recommending that they consider moving from in-classroom to online learning or hybrid learning models if the Covid-19 positivity rate increased to greater than 15%,” said Anderson.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
