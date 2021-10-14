Board hopefuls talk vision, reason for seeking office

By Bob Bjoin, Editor

HARLAN – Candidates for the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education gave their vision for the district and reasons for running for office during a school board forum held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Harlan Community High School auditorium.

Approximately 100 people turned out Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the Harlan Community Schools board forum, sponsored by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The nine candidates seeking to serve on the HCS Board of Education were invited and answered a pre-determined array of questions as presented by the chamber.

Board members in attendance included District 1: Al Hazelton*, Melissa Cox; District 2: Matthew Worthey, Jade Albertsen; District 3: Seth Piro*, Jim Reischl; District 4: Gregory Bladt, Chris Swensen; and District 6: Joe D. Herzberg*. *incumbent

Full article in the NA.