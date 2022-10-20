Board of Supervisors hears support for zoning ordinance at public hearing

SHELBY COUNTY ­— The Shelby County Board of Supervisors held the first of three public hearings regarding a zoning ordinance establishing setbacks for hazardous liquid pipelines.

Approximately 25 people attended the public hearing Tuesday, October 18, where the Board unanimously approved the first reading of Ordinance 2022-4.

“There are a lot of components to this ordinance,” Attorney Tim Whipple said.

Whipple explained the changes recommended by the Shelby County Planning and Zoning Commission. If approved, the ordinance will regulate how close a hazardous liquid pipeline could be built to schools, churches, hospitals and nursing homes, and establish a required separation distance of half of a mile.

It also states the pipeline must sit at least 1,000 feet away from occupied structures, confined animal feeding operations and public wastewater treatment plants, and prohibits the pipeline from being built within two miles of city limits.

Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed path would cross through Earling city limits.

If approved, the ordinance would require pipeline companies to provide training to local emergency responders on how to deal with a liquified carbon leak.

Several landowners spoke in favor of the ordinance, and voiced appreciation to the Board of Supervisors.

Sherri Webb’s family has a Century Farm that is in the proposed path of the pipeline. “I appreciate the work done on this ordinance,” she said, as she presented the Board with a petition with over 100 signatures in support of the ordinance.

“This land is precious to us.”

Municipal officials, including Earling Mayor Janice Gaul and Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys said both cities have filed individual resolutions supporting the proposed zoning ordinance.

“We need to protect the health and safety of our citizens,” Gaul said.

Community leaders, including Harlan Community School District Superintendent Dr. Jenny Barnett; Shelby County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Alex Londo; Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Director Todd Valine; and Director of Public Health Lori Hoch, all voiced support for the ordinance, citing safety concerns.

If approved, the proposed ordinance will be one of the first of its kind in the State of Iowa. Jan Norris of Montgomery County thanked the Board for its leadership.

“You are helping pave the way for the rest of the state,” Norris said.

Additional public hearings regarding Ordinance 2022-4 will be held Tuesday, October 25 at 10 a.m. at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center, in Harlan and Tuesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Building in Harlan.

Prior to the public hearing, the Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, where they voted for Jay Ring to replace Bryce Schaben as County Weed Commissioner.

Schaben’s last day will be November 2, and the Board thanked him for his years of service.

Department reports were given by Brandon Burmeister, Head of Secondary Roads Department, and Shelby County Recorder Geralynn Greer.

The board also voted to approve the use of the ground around the courthouse for Harvest Fest on October 29, and to appoint Jodi Dixon as Deputy County Attorney.