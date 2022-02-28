Boettger named 2022 Iowa Mother of the Year

HARLAN -- Nancy Boettger of Harlan was selected as the 2022 Iowa Mother of the Year®.

She is the 73rd woman in Iowa history to hold this honor. In the early 1980s, after working beside her husband on the farm and also raising their four children for 15 years, Boettger earned a BA in education and taught middle school. She then became the Director of Education at the hospital in Harlan.

